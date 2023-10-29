Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Short Interest Update

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 30th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Brightcove Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCOV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. 114,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,891. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. Analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,346 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $32,150.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,286,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,625,498.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,215 shares of company stock valued at $200,792. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,966,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 218.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,866 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 115.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 520,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 48.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 274,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

