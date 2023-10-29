Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 626,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BPYPM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 13,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,423. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Brookfield Property Preferred Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

