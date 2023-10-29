Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in October

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 958,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 661,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $715.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

