Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 252,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,953.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
BCUCF remained flat at $83.00 during trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $94.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brunello Cucinelli
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.