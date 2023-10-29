Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 4,128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,256.6 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDWBF remained flat at $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.