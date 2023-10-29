Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,140.0 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $26.29 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. Buzzi has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.
About Buzzi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.