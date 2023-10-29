Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,140.0 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $26.29 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. Buzzi has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

