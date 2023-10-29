Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,140.0 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of BZZUF remained flat at $26.29 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. Buzzi has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.