Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,353. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $294.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1191 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
About Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
