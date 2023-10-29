Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 244,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

