Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. 244,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,391. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.43.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
