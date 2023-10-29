Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the September 30th total of 1,053,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700. Capital Power has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

