Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 155,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,802. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,627.43% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. On average, analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 236,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 651,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

