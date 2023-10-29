CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07, RTT News reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,934,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,277,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,843,000 after purchasing an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $255,749,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

