Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

