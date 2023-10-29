Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX stock remained flat at $4.06 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $14.46.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.95). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Research analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

See Also

