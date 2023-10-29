Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in October

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at $122,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 3,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,211.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 112,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,001. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

