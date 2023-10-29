C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 4,606.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,167.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in C&F Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. 4,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.30. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

