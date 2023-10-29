Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 17,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

