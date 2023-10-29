Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHMG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Price Performance
Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. 4,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chemung Financial
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.