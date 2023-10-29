Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHMG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.63. 4,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

About Chemung Financial

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.