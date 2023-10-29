Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 36.4% in October

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 141,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of CPK stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.38. 75,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

