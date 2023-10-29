Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $10.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,524,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,010,625. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

