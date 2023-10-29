Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

CSSEN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

Read More

