Chiliz (CHZ) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $504.61 million and approximately $41.12 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,565,079,839 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

