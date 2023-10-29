China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,503,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 2,641,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 204.9 days.

CILJF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,279. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

