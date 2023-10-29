Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,800 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 316,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 33,031 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 115,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,764. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

