Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cingulate

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 1,823,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,002,735.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,798,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cingulate from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Cingulate Stock Performance

CING traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 64,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,180. Cingulate has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cingulate will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

