Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 27.2% in October

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,069,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,278,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Civeo by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 840,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Civeo by 12.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 603,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at $9,297,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 47,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. Civeo has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $286.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.49%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

