Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2023

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLINW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,939. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.