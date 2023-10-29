Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLINW remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,939. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile
