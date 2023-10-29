Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) Short Interest Update

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Clever Leaves by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Clever Leaves by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Clever Leaves stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,819. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.36.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 46.29% and a negative net margin of 335.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates in the botanical cannabinoid and nutraceutical industries. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally.

