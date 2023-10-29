Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clicks Group Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of CLCGY traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through approximately 837 stores, and 673 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

