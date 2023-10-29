CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CNSP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 119,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.60.
CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
About CNS Pharmaceuticals
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.
