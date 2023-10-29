CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNSP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 119,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,411. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNS Pharmaceuticals

In other CNS Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher Downs bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 358,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

