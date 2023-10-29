Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.6528 per share on Monday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $75.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,717,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares in the last quarter.

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

