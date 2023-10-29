Coin98 (C98) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.28 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $112.93 million and $21.28 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003064 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005109 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,666,654 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

