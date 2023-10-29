Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.3 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Financial from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Columbia Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLBK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.23. Columbia Financial has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $22.31.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.