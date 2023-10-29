Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 7,318 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 249,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in 3M by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 3M by 63.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 425,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.52. 3,312,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

