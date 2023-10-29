Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.