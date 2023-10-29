Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,518. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.52. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

