Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $165,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

