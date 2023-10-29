Comparing DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology -4.47% 17.63% 4.55% SilverSun Technologies 0.94% 4.76% 2.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and SilverSun Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.28 -$568.00 million ($2.84) -6.88 SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.37 -$280,000.00 $0.09 34.89

Volatility & Risk

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverSun Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DXC Technology has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DXC Technology and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 7 0 0 1.78 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $25.30, indicating a potential upside of 29.41%. Given DXC Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DXC Technology is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.