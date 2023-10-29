Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. 134,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $84.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

