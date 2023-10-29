Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG remained flat at $10.39 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,339. The company has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
