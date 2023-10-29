Concentric Capital Strategies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.7% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $133.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,644. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

