Conflux (CFX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $55.71 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $518.20 million and approximately $55.71 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,569.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00198525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.55 or 0.00716089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00479729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00047814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00145804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,362,991,986 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,362,818,041.4001517 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15547823 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $65,599,293.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.