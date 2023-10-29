Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0135

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $64,584.21 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

