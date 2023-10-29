Cool (CLCO) & Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cool to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cool and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool Competitors 289 1202 1890 33 2.49

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Cool’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cool has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million $85.74 million 5.48 Cool Competitors $2.85 billion -$539.16 million 10.83

This table compares Cool and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cool’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cool. Cool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Cool pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 20.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Cool Competitors 12.48% -29.46% 5.45%

Summary

Cool peers beat Cool on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

