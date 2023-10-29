Cool (CLCO) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cool to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million $85.74 million 5.48 Cool Competitors $2.85 billion -$539.16 million 10.83

Cool’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cool. Cool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A Cool Competitors 12.48% -29.46% 5.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cool and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cool Competitors 289 1202 1890 33 2.49

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Cool’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cool has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Cool pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 20.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cool competitors beat Cool on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

