Covenant (COVN) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

Covenant (COVN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $43,913.92 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

