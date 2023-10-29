CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,866. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

