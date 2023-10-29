Creditcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.27 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $42.27 million and $25.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 276,502,635 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

