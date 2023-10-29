Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 23.0 %

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,537. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

somos una de las compañías agropecuarias argentinas líderes en la producción de bienes agropecuarios básicos con presencia creciente en el sector agropecuario de brasil, a través de nuestra inversión en brasilagro, y en otros países latinoamericanos. creemos que una posición vacante es una oportunidad para promover y/o incorporar personas con las competencias y valores perseguidos por la organización.

