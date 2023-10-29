Critical Review: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) versus Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -736.16% -40.81% -33.92% Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 54.78 -$17.33 million ($0.35) -8.00 Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.67 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -1.60

Analyst Recommendations

Amprius Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dragonfly Energy. Amprius Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dragonfly Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amprius Technologies and Dragonfly Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 382.14%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 666.24%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Amprius Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Amprius Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

