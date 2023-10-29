CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLM remained flat at $10.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,650. CSLM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 3.9% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 928,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 208.3% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.